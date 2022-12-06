ajc logo
Snellville gives go-ahead for three construction projects

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Three new construction projects were approved by the Snellville City Council Nov. 28.

The projects include an 11-lot, single-family housing development, which will be built on Lenora Church Road near T.W. Briscoe Park. The homes will start at $500,000.

Mayor Barbara Bender and City Council also approved an indoor self-storage facility on Pharrs Road and a new maintenance building for T.W. Briscoe Park.

The maintenance building will be built by Champion Buildings, Inc., with construction in three phases. The $1.5 million contact was awarded to Diversified Construction of Georgia, and will be funded through 2017 Special Local Option Sales Tax funds.

City officials are hoping some projects will be completed by summer 2023, according to spokesman Brian Arrington.

