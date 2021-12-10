ajc logo
X

Snellville completes first structure for new town center

Snellville has completed building its new parking garage (to the left) for its The Grove at Towne Center project. (Courtesy City of Snellville)
Caption
Snellville has completed building its new parking garage (to the left) for its The Grove at Towne Center project. (Courtesy City of Snellville)

Credit: City of Snellville

Credit: City of Snellville

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 hours ago

Snellville has finished constructing the first of several structures that will be part of the first $95 million phase of its de facto downtown.

City officials gathered this month to celebrate a “topping-out” ceremony for the 750-space parking garage that will be part of The Grove at Towne Center. The $12 million structure sits at the corner of Wisteria Drive and North Road, providing easy access to the new apartments and library branch being built.

“We are continually amazed at the transformation of Snellville’s skyline as construction at The Grove at Towne Center continues,” Mayor Barbara Bender said in a news release.

Caption
Snellville, in a joint venture with CASTO and MidCity Real Estate Partners has closed on the purchase of the land and its loan with US Bank for Phase I of The Grove at Towne Center. (Courtesy City of Snellville)

Snellville, in a joint venture with CASTO and MidCity Real Estate Partners has closed on the purchase of the land and its loan with US Bank for Phase I of The Grove at Towne Center. (Courtesy City of Snellville)
Caption
Snellville, in a joint venture with CASTO and MidCity Real Estate Partners has closed on the purchase of the land and its loan with US Bank for Phase I of The Grove at Towne Center. (Courtesy City of Snellville)

The Grove, developed by CASTO and MidCity Real Estate Partners, is expected to open in late 2022. The 18-acre project will include more than 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and entertainment space between Oak Road, Wisteria Drive, North Road and Clower Street.

The new two-story branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library and about 250 units of luxury apartments are included in the development plans. The apartments will surround the deck on three sides and feature an ornamental glass staircase with views of the library, mercantile retail space and Town Green.

About the Author

ajc.com

Tyler Wilkins
Follow Tyler Wilkins on twitter

Tyler Wilkins is a local news reporter covering the cities of Gwinnett County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's particularly interested in explaining how local government institutions impact the residents they serve. He is a Georgia native and graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Snellville approves mixed-use development at 1498 Scenic Highway
17h ago
Bring an unwrapped toy and have coffee with a Gwinnett cop in Duluth
22h ago
Sugar Hill to hold public hearing on 2022 budget
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top