Snellville approves list of streets for speed zone ordinance

Snellville is required to identify a street list every three years to maintain their state permit to operate speed detection devices. (Tyler Wilkins / tyler.wilkins@ajc.com)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Snellville City Council recently adopted the state-required speed zone ordinance. The city is required to identify this street list every three years to maintain their state permit to operate speed detection devices. Very few changes were made to existing speed limits.

The speed zone ordinance also defines effective school zone hours as 45 minutes before school begins until 15 minutes after school begins in the mornings, and 15 minutes prior to the end of the school day and 45 minutes after school releases students in the afternoons. These school zone hours are effective on school days only.

