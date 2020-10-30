Snellville adopts updated unified development code

The resulting guidelines are the result of a 4-year process to evaluate the city’s priorities and, according to a recent press release, “touched on everything from what’s built to where it’s built to how it’s built. Collectively, they expressed a need for a modern and user-friendly code that fosters quality redevelopment, promotes innovation, effectively manages stormwater, enables the city’s Towne Center, and cultivates better design.”

“Under the UDO, we’ve cleaned up and simplified everything, increased flexibility, and enabled the kind of redevelopment — like our Towne Center plan — envisioned by the community,” said Snellville Director of Planning and Development Jason Thompson.