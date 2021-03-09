Significant roadway closed in Norcross for repair

The road closure affects access to Lawrenceville Street between Park Drive and Mitchell Road, including access to City Hall at 65 Lawrenceville St. Visitors to the Norcross City Hall and Municipal Court building will need to enter the parking area from Wingo Street or park near Betty Mauldin park and walk the short distance to administrative building.

The road will be closed for approximately 7 days, or until about March 12, then will be open for intermittent traffic control. The repair itself should be complete within 10 days.