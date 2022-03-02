Siemens and Nexii unveil electrical vehicle charging prototype in Peachtree Corners

Siemens recently unveiled a new sustainable Electric Vehicle charging station concept designed for electrifying fleets and high demand charging locations at their offices in Peachtree Corners.
In partnership with Nexii Building Solutions, the modular, scalable design of the VersiCharge XL concept utilizes sustainable materials with a low carbon footprint. The design, resembling a traditional fueling station, can be installed in as little as three days at parking lots and building structures without disruption to existing infrastructure and with less environmental impact.
At the unveiling ceremony Feb. 24, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux stated, “As more and more Americans make the switch to electric vehicles, it is critical that we ensure that our communities have the infrastructure to support these vehicles.”
The 7th District Congresswoman noted that with the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Georgia is well positioned to be a leader in the nation’s EV future. “Because of IIJA, Georgia will also receive around $135 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state.”
The concept was designed to be installed at locations needing large numbers of electrical vehicles using either level 2 or level 3 chargers in outdoor environments ranging from small office building parking lots to last mile logistic hubs or stadium parking lots.
The vision for these stations will also make EV charging easily and readily available at shopping centers and restaurants.
“That’s the gas station of the future,” said Ruth Gratzke, President of Siemens Smart Infrastructure U.S., CEO of Siemens Industry, Inc. “I think it will be the fast-food restaurants, the Barnes & Nobles, who will be the benefactors of this technology.”
Every charger on site at Siemens Peachtree Corners’ campus is available to employees to charge for free. Given this location is the eMobility headquarters for Siemens and serves as a living lab, employees are also using these new stations for research and development.
Information: www.usa.siemens.com/emobility.
