Siemens and Nexii unveil electrical vehicle charging prototype in Peachtree Corners

In partnership with Nexii Building Solutions, the modular, scalable design of the VersiCharge XL concept utilizes sustainable materials with a low carbon footprint. The design, resembling a traditional fueling station, can be installed in as little as three days at parking lots and building structures without disruption to existing infrastructure and with less environmental impact.

At the unveiling ceremony Feb. 24, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux stated, “As more and more Americans make the switch to electric vehicles, it is critical that we ensure that our communities have the infrastructure to support these vehicles.”