Sidewalk project to connect Peachtree Corners Circle to Jones Mill Road in Peachtree Corners

Peachtree Corners will begin construction soon on a new sidewalk from the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north on Peachtree Corners Circle to the intersection of Jones Mill Spur. The sidewalk will continue from that intersection west and then along Jones Mill Road to its end. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)
Peachtree Corners will begin construction soon on a new sidewalk from the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north on Peachtree Corners Circle to the intersection of Jones Mill Spur. The sidewalk will continue from that intersection west and then along Jones Mill Road to its end. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Peachtree Corners will begin construction soon on a 5-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk from the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north on Peachtree Corners Circle to the intersection of Jones Mill Spur. The sidewalk will continue from that intersection west and then along Jones Mill Road to its end.

According to the city, “construction of this pedestrian facility will allow for a greater ease of use and provide increased safety for those traversing this heavily used corridor and will link residents to the businesses and services in the area.”

The project will also provide additional connections to existing transit options in the area.

Construction is slated to begin late November or early December and, weather permitting, will be complete by early Spring 2022.

There are no road closures planned during the construction of this facility, but drivers can expect occasional lane closures for temporary equipment.

