Shoppers to benefit from Peachtree Corners app while supporting local businesses

The city is hosting a launch event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Town Center, 5200 Town Center Blvd. During the event, anyone who signs up onsite using a special code only available during the event will receive a bonus of 10 PTC points worth $10 in credit.

Using the app, shoppers automatically earn rewards at hundreds of local businesses across Peachtree Corners when they make purchases with the credit or debit card linked to their account. Rewards can then be applied as cash credit to a growing list of redeeming businesses.