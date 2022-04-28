Shoppers to benefit from Peachtree Corners app while supporting local businesses

Shopping in Peachtree Corners could pay off big thanks to a new rewards program launched by the city. Choose PTC is a points-based program that offers rewards for shopping locally. Users of the mobile app receive one PTC point, worth one dollar in credit, per dollar spent on qualifying purchases.
The city is hosting a launch event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Town Center, 5200 Town Center Blvd. During the event, anyone who signs up onsite using a special code only available during the event will receive a bonus of 10 PTC points worth $10 in credit.
Using the app, shoppers automatically earn rewards at hundreds of local businesses across Peachtree Corners when they make purchases with the credit or debit card linked to their account. Rewards can then be applied as cash credit to a growing list of redeeming businesses.
All rewards are reimbursed by the city. There is no cost to users or businesses.
Shoppers can earn rewards at restaurants, retail stores, cafés, gyms, yoga studios, salons, etc.
In Akron, Ohio, a similar campaign developed by Colu Technologies generated over $200,000 in local business sales in the first six months, harnessing more than 4,000 users and 170 local businesses.
Details: www.colu.com/chooseptc/.
