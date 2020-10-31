School zone speed cameras are up and fining drivers in Norcross

Reasoning for the cameras comes from the Norcross Police Department who report that they investigate over 180 vehicles crashes each year in 4 school zones (weekdays during school months). Twenty-five percent of those crashes result in injuries. Since the camera system has been active, drivers have been recorded with speeds of 80 mph on Beaver Ruin Road and dozens of drivers have been seen speeding in excess of 30 mph over the speed limit inside all 4 school zones.

Details about the camera system, warnings, fines and how to pay a ticket: www.norcrossga.net/FAQ.aspx?TID=61.