Russell Street in Suwanee to close until mid-September

Russell Street in Suwanee is now closed to traffic until Saturday, Sept. 12. This will allow construction partners with the Georgia Department of Transportation to continue construction of the roundabout at Ga. 13/Buford Highway. This project will also provide bicycle and pedestrian accommodations on Ga. 13/Buford Highway from McGinnis Ferry Road to George Pierce Park in Gwinnett.
Work began on this project in January 2018 and is expected to be complete in Fall 2022.
Drivers are asked to slow down, keep an eye out for construction workers and drive carefully through the work zone.