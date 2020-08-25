X

Russell Street in Suwanee to close until mid-September

Russell Street in Suwanee is closed to traffic until Sept. 12 as GDOT continues construction of the roundabout on Ga. 13./Buford Highway. (Google Maps)
Russell Street in Suwanee is closed to traffic until Sept. 12 as GDOT continues construction of the roundabout on Ga. 13./Buford Highway. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Russell Street in Suwanee is now closed to traffic until Saturday, Sept. 12. This will allow construction partners with the Georgia Department of Transportation to continue construction of the roundabout at Ga. 13/Buford Highway. This project will also provide bicycle and pedestrian accommodations on Ga. 13/Buford Highway from McGinnis Ferry Road to George Pierce Park in Gwinnett.

Work began on this project in January 2018 and is expected to be complete in Fall 2022.

Drivers are asked to slow down, keep an eye out for construction workers and drive carefully through the work zone.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.