Roundabout construction at Clower Street and Wisteria Drive in Snellville to begin Feb. 22

Weather permitting, construction is set to begin Feb. 22 on the roundabout at Clower Street and Wisteria Drive as part of The Grove at Towne Center development in Snellville. Construction is expected to take about three months.
This is the first phase of several roadway improvements planned for the four streets surrounding The Grove.
Drivers will notice silt fencing along Wisteria Drive, followed by utility relocation, sidewalk replacement and construction of the actual roundabout.
The city promises traffic lanes will not be shut down at any point during construction but there will be periods of minor delays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Snellville Police Department’s entrance at the corner of Clower Street and Wisteria Drive will remain open throughout construction.
The $1.6 million contract to build the city’s third roundabout went to low bidder Ohmshiv of Lawrenceville and includes right in/right out access at North and Oak roads and curb/sidewalk improvements on all roads in the development. SPLOST funds will pay for the construction.
Additional plans include changing North Road from Oak Road to Wisteria Drive from a one-way to a two-way street, and a new signal will be added at the Wisteria Drive and North Road intersection.
All work, designed to improve traffic flow, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
