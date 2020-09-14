Residents in Gwinnett have until Oct. 5 to register to vote in Nov. election

Residents in Gwinnett have until Oct. 5 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
You can now register to vote online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov if you have a Georgia issued personal identification card or a Georgia issued driver’s license. Requests for an absentee ballot application can also be made at this website.
If you are registering to vote by mail and you are registering for the first time in Georgia, you are required to submit proof of residence when you vote for the first time. Proof of residence includes one of the following: a copy of a current and valid photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.
You are exempt from this requirement if you are entitled to vote by absentee ballot under the Uniform and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, or if you provide your Georgia driver’s license/ID number (or the last four digits of your social security number if you do not have a driver’s license/ID) on the form and your identifying information is verified with a state database.
If you do not have any of the identification documents listed above, you can obtain a free photo ID for voting purposes from the Voter Registrations and Elections office. Details: 678-226-7210.
Additional information and to verify your registration status: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettVoterRegistration.