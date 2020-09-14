Residents in Gwinnett have until Oct. 5 to register to vote in Nov. election

You can now register to vote online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov if you have a Georgia issued personal identification card or a Georgia issued driver’s license. Requests for an absentee ballot application can also be made at this website.

If you are registering to vote by mail and you are registering for the first time in Georgia, you are required to submit proof of residence when you vote for the first time. Proof of residence includes one of the following: a copy of a current and valid photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.