Repairs and resurfacing planned for numerous Lilburn streets

Portions of several roads in Lilburn are scheduled to receive repairs and/or resurfacing. (AJC File Photo)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Portions of several roads in Lilburn are scheduled to receive repairs and/or resurfacing beginning Aug. 10. Drivers will need to use caution on Lilburn Industrial Way, Luxomni Road, Janet Court, Jacksons Mill Way, Indian Lake Drive, Charcoal Lane, Police Station Road, Railroad Avenue, and Lula Street (between Railroad & Poplar).

Motorists should slow down and be on the lookout for temporary lane closures. As with all outdoor work schedules, weather may delay paving. Updates and any significant delays will be available on the city’s social media sites and website: www.cityoflilburn.com.

