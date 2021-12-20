Renew tags early due to statewide motor vehicle system outage

Gwinnett is encouraging residents to renew their auto tags early to avoid holiday closures and a service outage that will take place while the state updates its DRIVES motor vehicle system. For the holidays, all tax commissioner offices will be closed Dec. 23-25. Tag and title services will also be unavailable in-person, online or at kiosks from approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 30 through 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4, when new tag office hours take effect.
“Residents with birthdays in the remainder of December and early January will be best served by renewing now so there’s no problem getting their tags and titles when they need them,” Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter said. “It’s easy to renew online and skip the trip entirely or use a kiosk to get an instant decal; and if you plan to visit in person, be sure to make an appointment so you can skip the wait at the tag office.”
On Jan. 4, all tag offices will begin new hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with Wednesdays extending to 6 p.m. Offices will no longer be open on Saturday.
Customer service is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays:
- Motor vehicles: email tag@gwinnettcounty.com or call (770) 822-8818.
- Property taxes: email tax@gwinnettcounty.com or call (770) 822-8800.
Links to chat, renew online, make an appointment or check wait times in advance of an in-person visit are available at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.
