Renew tags early due to statewide motor vehicle system outage

“Residents with birthdays in the remainder of December and early January will be best served by renewing now so there’s no problem getting their tags and titles when they need them,” Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter said. “It’s easy to renew online and skip the trip entirely or use a kiosk to get an instant decal; and if you plan to visit in person, be sure to make an appointment so you can skip the wait at the tag office.”

On Jan. 4, all tag offices will begin new hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with Wednesdays extending to 6 p.m. Offices will no longer be open on Saturday.