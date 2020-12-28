Pulte Home seeking stream buffer variance for next phase of Braselton project

The stream buffer variance includes the Phase 4 portion of Pulte’s Del Webb at Chateau Elan development on the east side of Spout Springs Road, just south of its intersection with Thompson Mill Road. The site is approximately 122.9 acres of the total 401-acre development.

In this phase of the development, Pulte has encountered rock conditions which require excavation and placement during mass grading of the property. According to their request, Pulte has a surplus of rock that they would like to be used on site without having to haul the material to various off-site locations.