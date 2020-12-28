Pulte Home seeking stream buffer variance for next phase of Braselton project

The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 in the Courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53 in Braselton to review an application for a stream buffer and impervious surface variance from Pulte Home Company, LLC related to about 123 acres in Hall and Gwinnett counties.
The stream buffer variance includes the Phase 4 portion of Pulte’s Del Webb at Chateau Elan development on the east side of Spout Springs Road, just south of its intersection with Thompson Mill Road. The site is approximately 122.9 acres of the total 401-acre development.
In this phase of the development, Pulte has encountered rock conditions which require excavation and placement during mass grading of the property. According to their request, Pulte has a surplus of rock that they would like to be used on site without having to haul the material to various off-site locations.
The company would like to fill the upper most portions of two small tributaries that extend into the property from Duncan Creek totaling about 282 feet.