Public invited to select Sugar Hill duck names

The choices for the city’s two Peking ducks include: Goldy and Rush, Sugar and Shine, Walter and Gracie, Doodle and Waddle, Splish and Splash, or Goldie and Graham. Voting ends Friday, July 31. Expect social media fame soon as the two are officially honored with special names.

Vote for your favorite pair of names: www.form.jotform.com/201945416290050.