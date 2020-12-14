Public input needed on proposed Ga. 316/University Parkway projects

Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Transportation are seeking input on 5 proposed projects along Ga. 316/University Parkway from the Ga. 20/Buford Drive interchange to the U.S. 29/Ga. 8/Winder Highway intersection. The projects are designed to reduce congestion, increase mobility and reduce the frequency and severity of vehicle crashes.
Due to the pandemic and to allow all resident participation, information about these projects is available at www.TransformingSR316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com. The state will also mail postcards to property owners near the projects, and information will be provided on agency websites and social media outlets.
“By accessing the public outreach link, motorists can get detailed information and view videos that allow them to ‘ride’ the improvement,” said Lewis Cooksey, director of the Gwinnett Department of Transportation.
The projects will add 5 miles of freeway-style interchanges on Ga. 316 including intersection upgrades at Cedars Road and Fence Road, along with new interchanges at Hi-Hope Road, Hurricane Trail and U.S. 29/Ga. 8/Winder Highway.
Information and to leave comments accessible through Jan. 8. These projects are in the preliminary engineering phase and are funded by Gwinnett’s SPLOST program and the state of Georgia.