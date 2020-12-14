Public input needed on proposed Ga. 316/University Parkway projects

Due to the pandemic and to allow all resident participation, information about these projects is available at www.TransformingSR316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com. The state will also mail postcards to property owners near the projects, and information will be provided on agency websites and social media outlets.

“By accessing the public outreach link, motorists can get detailed information and view videos that allow them to ‘ride’ the improvement,” said Lewis Cooksey, director of the Gwinnett Department of Transportation.