X

Public comment accepted on Gwinnett water resources project

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources is proposing to install a rotary thermal drying system at F. Wayne Hill Water Resource Center, 1500 One Water Way in Buford.

This project will result in sludge from both F. Wayne Hill WRC and Yellow River WPCP to be dried and pelletized to produce a project that may be classified as a Class A biosolid. Addition of the drying system is expected to lower disposal costs of biosolids, reduce reliance on landfills and provide a biosolids product that can be sold as fertilizer.

To make this $100 million project happen, GCDWR has applied for a State Revolving Fund loan totaling $50 million, and a $15 million grant through the State American Rescue Plan Act. There is a potential supplemental SRF loan of $35 million. Documents from GCDWR state there will be no increase to customer sewer rates because of the project.

No adverse environmental impacts are expected beyond those that can be easily mitigated with minimal extra expense or delay.

A copy of the environmental review and planning document is available for public review at GCDWR Center, 684 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville and written comments will be accepted through April 20 to chris.bruegge@dnr.ga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Georgia financial adviser on ‘Most Wanted List’ faces new indictment2h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta
13h ago

Credit: Jim Vondruska/The New York Times

LISTEN: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 DNC
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech hires basketball assistants Pershin Williams, Karl Hobbs
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech hires basketball assistants Pershin Williams, Karl Hobbs
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech’s Tristan Maxwell goes into transfer portal
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville accepting applications for Legacy Leaders program
8h ago
Peachtree Corners says no to car wash on Medlock Bridge
11h ago
Gwinnett County hosting Citizens Fire Academy
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
16h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top