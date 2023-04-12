Public comment accepted on Gwinnett water resources project

This project will result in sludge from both F. Wayne Hill WRC and Yellow River WPCP to be dried and pelletized to produce a project that may be classified as a Class A biosolid. Addition of the drying system is expected to lower disposal costs of biosolids, reduce reliance on landfills and provide a biosolids product that can be sold as fertilizer.

To make this $100 million project happen, GCDWR has applied for a State Revolving Fund loan totaling $50 million, and a $15 million grant through the State American Rescue Plan Act. There is a potential supplemental SRF loan of $35 million. Documents from GCDWR state there will be no increase to customer sewer rates because of the project.