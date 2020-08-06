Public can provide comment on Gwinnett police department

As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comment by phone 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at 770-513-5220. Comments will be limited to 5 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Written comments can be sent to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.