Public can provide comment on Gwinnett police department

The Gwinnett County Police Department will be undergoing an examination by a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. beginning Aug. 10. CALEA will be examining all aspects of the police department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comment by phone 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at 770-513-5220. Comments will be limited to 5 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.
Written comments can be sent to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.
The department must comply with approximately 484 standards to gain accredited status. Once the CALEA assessors complete their review, they report back to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.
Accreditation is relevant for a four-year period. During this time, the agency must submit annual reports showing continued compliance.