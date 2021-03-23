Private school requesting use of 11 acres on Peachtree Corners Circle

The Peachtree Corners City Council will conduct a 2nd read and public hearing at 7 p.m. Mar. 23 at City Hall, 310 Technology Pkwy. to decide on a request to use 10.85 acres at 4480 Peachtree Corners Cir. for private school athletics.
Cornerstone Christian Academy would like to purchase the fields and parking area from Peachtree Corners Baptist Church. The school would integrate the athletic fields and parking into their campus with future plans to construct a gymnasium on a portion of the site.
If approved, some of the existing conditions for the property would be carried over from Gwinnett County including:
· A 50-ft. wide natural buffer would be maintained adjacent to residential property.
· No permanent outdoor public address system or electronic scoreboard that emits sound will be permitted. A scoreboard may be allowed that faces in towards the property.
· Access to the fields will be closed after dark.
· Security lighting will be maintained on the pavilion to discourage loitering.
· Outdoor lighting for the fields will not be allowed.