ajc logo
X

Peachtree Corners to elect three council members

Peachtree Corners voters will select three council members in the city’s municipal election Nov. 2. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)
Caption
Peachtree Corners voters will select three council members in the city’s municipal election Nov. 2. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Peachtree Corners voters will select three council members in the city’s municipal election Nov. 2. Candidates have until 4 p.m. Aug. 18 to qualify to run for council seats currently held by incumbents Eric Christ, Post 2; Jeanne Aulbach, Post 4; or by Weare Gratwick, Post 6.

All municipal elections take place at Peachtree Corners City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway, regardless of polling places for county, state or federal elections. Residents hoping to vote in this election must be registered by 5 p.m. Oct. 4. Registration forms are available in the office of the city clerk.

Advanced voting will open weekdays at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 and will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Advance voting will also be open two Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct.16 and Oct. 23.

Information: www.peachtreecornersga.gov/government/city-clerk/city-elections.

In Other News
1
Gwinnett Chamber, Georgia Indo-American Chamber agree to work together
2
Gwinnett opens first homeless shelter for women, children
3
Gwinnett Place CID installs additional safety cameras
4
Gwinnett encourages residents to participate in Great Georgia...
5
Sleepwear designer expands operations to Norcross
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top