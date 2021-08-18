Peachtree Corners to elect three council members

Peachtree Corners voters will select three council members in the city’s municipal election Nov. 2. Candidates have until 4 p.m. Aug. 18 to qualify to run for council seats currently held by incumbents Eric Christ, Post 2; Jeanne Aulbach, Post 4; or by Weare Gratwick, Post 6.
All municipal elections take place at Peachtree Corners City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway, regardless of polling places for county, state or federal elections. Residents hoping to vote in this election must be registered by 5 p.m. Oct. 4. Registration forms are available in the office of the city clerk.
Advanced voting will open weekdays at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 and will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Advance voting will also be open two Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct.16 and Oct. 23.