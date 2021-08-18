Peachtree Corners to elect three council members

All municipal elections take place at Peachtree Corners City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway, regardless of polling places for county, state or federal elections. Residents hoping to vote in this election must be registered by 5 p.m. Oct. 4. Registration forms are available in the office of the city clerk.

Advanced voting will open weekdays at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 and will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Advance voting will also be open two Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct.16 and Oct. 23.