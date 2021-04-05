Peachtree Corners to decide on new mixed-use development on Peachtree Pkwy

The project on 9.25 acres at 5672 through 5720 Peachtree Parkway would include a mixture of 295 multi-family apartments, 26 single-family attached townhomes, and a small retail space along with reuse of a portion of the existing three-story office building as office space.

The property is currently developed as office space in a number of small one-story buildings dating to 1985 as well as a larger three-story office building constructed in 1982. The buildings are on two adjacent parcels on the east side of Peachtree Parkway just north of Engineering Drive.