Peachtree Corners to conduct citywide pavement survey

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners has hired Infrastructure Management Services to conduct an assessment of the town’s pavement infrastructure.

IMS survey vehicles traveling city streets will determine pavement surface distresses including load cracking, block cracking, rutting, raveling, reflective cracking, loss of section, bleeding, edge distress, and patched areas. Each problem will be captured by type, extent and severity along with pavement type. The data and imagery will then be linked to the city’s existing geographic information system (GIS) data system.

Based on this data, the city will create a work program using a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) that will provide road segment ratings between poor and excellent. The city will use the PCI rankings to create an infrastructure work plan based on actual road conditions.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
