Peachtree Corners selects contractor for Gunnin Road sidewalk project

The city received 11 construction bids for the work, which were narrowed down to the lowest three. City staff has recommended, and city council approved a $723,388 contract with Construction 57, Inc. The 2020 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation is $421,439.56.

The project includes constructing concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter, storm drainage improvements, retaining walls, and grading.