Peachtree Corners seeks input on comprehensive plan

The city’s first comprehensive plan was adopted in 2013 and then later updated in 2018. Now at the 10-year anniversary, the city is once again seeking input and participation from city leadership, stakeholders and residents.

The resulting document will provide an updated assessment, vision for the future, land use guidelines, development policies and strategies for other key issue areas along with a list of action items. Many of the city’s recent accomplishments are the direct result of planning laid out in the previous comp plans.