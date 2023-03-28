X

Peachtree Corners seeks input on comprehensive plan

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners is in the process of crafting a 2045 Comprehensive Plan update and is seeking public input via an online survey.

The city’s first comprehensive plan was adopted in 2013 and then later updated in 2018. Now at the 10-year anniversary, the city is once again seeking input and participation from city leadership, stakeholders and residents.

The resulting document will provide an updated assessment, vision for the future, land use guidelines, development policies and strategies for other key issue areas along with a list of action items. Many of the city’s recent accomplishments are the direct result of planning laid out in the previous comp plans.

Participate in the approximately 15-minute survey at www.tinyurl.com/PeachtreeCorners2045Plan.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
