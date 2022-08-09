ajc logo
Peachtree Corners seeking talent for theatre company

Theatre practitioners (actors, designers, directors, managers, fundraisers, ushers, dancers, musicians and singers) are invited to a meeting to consider starting a theatre company in Peachtree Corners at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at City Hall, 310 Technology Pkwy. (Wikimedia via Pixabay)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
52 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners resident, Steven Broyles, is inviting theatre practitioners (actors, designers, directors, managers, fundraisers, ushers, dancers, musicians and singers) to consider starting a theatre company in In the city.

While this is Broyles’ brainchild, the city is very supportive and recently encouraged an exploratory meeting to determine interest and talent. The initial concept will be to consider development of a robust community theatre. Broyles notes the idea might be patterned after South Carolina’s Greenville Little Theatre which showcases local talented amateur artists.

In 2018, Mayor Mike Mason’s state-of-the-city address noted the next phase of the town center “could potentially include a performing arts center, an expanded town green and event space.”

While funding and a space are not available yet, “we are in the ‘awareness/interest’ phase and hopefully moving quickly to the ‘enthusiasm/funding’ phase,” said Broyles.

Additional information: Center for Puppetry Arts Production Manager Steven Broyles at ecoastla@gmail.com.

A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

