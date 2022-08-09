Peachtree Corners seeking talent for theatre company

While this is Broyles’ brainchild, the city is very supportive and recently encouraged an exploratory meeting to determine interest and talent. The initial concept will be to consider development of a robust community theatre. Broyles notes the idea might be patterned after South Carolina’s Greenville Little Theatre which showcases local talented amateur artists.

In 2018, Mayor Mike Mason’s state-of-the-city address noted the next phase of the town center “could potentially include a performing arts center, an expanded town green and event space.”