BreakingNews
1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
ajc logo
X

Peachtree Corners says we’d rather not to new spa ownership

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently voted to deny a request for a change of ownership of an existing massage spa business at 7085 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Suite C.

The city’s current zoning would allow a spa business in this area, but the location has been the site of illegal activity that resulted in police action. The owner is now trying to sell the business along with the equipment and furnishings typically used in a massage spa.

Gwinnett County Police advised the city that along with the existing accoutrements, the owner will also be selling the business’ reputation. Given this, the city’s Community Development Department recommended denial of the permit because of the location’s history and reputation.

According to the department’s analysis, “The existing location likely has customers that are aware of the previous illicit activity. And customers, as well as the general public, will not necessarily be aware of a change of ownership. Ultimately, the reputation of one tenant space can negatively impact the entire shopping center. So, for the well-being of the remaining tenants and the shopping center, a spa business would not be appropriate in this location.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres / AJC

The Jolt: If Abrams pulls upset, expect governor’s power to shrink5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sinners’ reformation: Ex-Trump staffer turns to Georgia elections job
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia could really use Jalen Carter against Gators
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Police: Father, son honored for aiding Gwinnett cop being attacked by armed man
Lawrenceville to purchase new police K9
Peachtree Corners approves private wine establishment
Featured

Credit: NETFLIX/NYT/HBO

TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top