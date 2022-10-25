Peachtree Corners says we’d rather not to new spa ownership

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently voted to deny a request for a change of ownership of an existing massage spa business at 7085 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Suite C.
The city’s current zoning would allow a spa business in this area, but the location has been the site of illegal activity that resulted in police action. The owner is now trying to sell the business along with the equipment and furnishings typically used in a massage spa.
Gwinnett County Police advised the city that along with the existing accoutrements, the owner will also be selling the business’ reputation. Given this, the city’s Community Development Department recommended denial of the permit because of the location’s history and reputation.
According to the department’s analysis, “The existing location likely has customers that are aware of the previous illicit activity. And customers, as well as the general public, will not necessarily be aware of a change of ownership. Ultimately, the reputation of one tenant space can negatively impact the entire shopping center. So, for the well-being of the remaining tenants and the shopping center, a spa business would not be appropriate in this location.”
