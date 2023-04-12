Peachtree Corners says no to car wash on Medlock Bridge

Foamworks Auto Spa has requested rezoning of a little over one acre lot at the corner of Medlock Bridge and South Old Peachtree roads.

Although the applicant, Manuel Kaloyannides and his representatives had made changes to the proposed plan based on suggestions from the planning commission, the city council ultimately questioned the proximity of the car wash to the nearby homes and apartments. Foamworks was willing to include building sound suppression around the vacuum producer, increase the buffer area, lengthen the tunnel entrance and integratethe dumpster into the tunnel building.