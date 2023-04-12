Peachtree Corners says no to car wash on Medlock Bridge

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently decided against a proposed car wash at 3390 Medlock Bridge Road.
Foamworks Auto Spa has requested rezoning of a little over one acre lot at the corner of Medlock Bridge and South Old Peachtree roads.
Although the applicant, Manuel Kaloyannides and his representatives had made changes to the proposed plan based on suggestions from the planning commission, the city council ultimately questioned the proximity of the car wash to the nearby homes and apartments. Foamworks was willing to include building sound suppression around the vacuum producer, increase the buffer area, lengthen the tunnel entrance and integratethe dumpster into the tunnel building.
Even so, in a six-to-one split vote Mayor Mike Mason and Councilmembers Weare Gratwick, Phil Sadd, Eric Christ, Alex Wright and Joe Sawyer felt this might not be the best location for this kind of business. Councilmember Lorri Christopher was ultimately the only official voting against denial of the request.
