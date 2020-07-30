Peachtree Corners relaxes temporary sign permit fees and time limits

The city will now waive required permit fees for temporary signs and has removed the 21-day limit. Businesses are still required to apply for sign permits. The amended resolution will be in effect until the end of the year.

“We realize the COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact on our businesses,” said Mayor Pro Tem, Weare Gratwick. “These are difficult times, and we want to do what we can to help businesses convey important messages to their customers so that the public knows that the businesses are open, that they are following current safety protocols and other important notices.”