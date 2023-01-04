Peachtree Corners recognizes Perry P. Nesbit with new honorary policy

· Has been deceased for at least five years.

In a separate action, the city council unanimously approved the placement of an honorary street sign in recognition of Perry P. Nesbit on Peachtree Corners Circle between Peachtree Parkway and Medlock Bridge Road. With the resolution, the segment of Peachtree Corners Circle will now be known honorarily as Perry P. Nesbit Parkway.

Nesbit was born into slavery in 1857 and after emancipation, worked to improve his education, acquire land and raise a family. Over time he acquired 150 acres in Peachtree Corners and contributed significantly to the community with his hard work, dedication and service.