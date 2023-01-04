BreakingNews
EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election
Peachtree Corners recognizes Perry P. Nesbit with new honorary policy

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved a new policy to address requests for naming city streets or facilities after a former resident.

The new resolution states individuals to be honored must:

· Be a person, not a corporation, organization, or other entity.

· Have made a contribution to the quality of life, history, development, advancement, enrichment or positive reputation of the city.

· Helped the city become more innovative and remarkable.

· Has been deceased for at least five years.

In a separate action, the city council unanimously approved the placement of an honorary street sign in recognition of Perry P. Nesbit on Peachtree Corners Circle between Peachtree Parkway and Medlock Bridge Road. With the resolution, the segment of Peachtree Corners Circle will now be known honorarily as Perry P. Nesbit Parkway.

Nesbit was born into slavery in 1857 and after emancipation, worked to improve his education, acquire land and raise a family. Over time he acquired 150 acres in Peachtree Corners and contributed significantly to the community with his hard work, dedication and service.

