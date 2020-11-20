X

Peachtree Corners recognized for excellence in economic development

Sister Hazel performs at the Peachtree Corners Town Green Friday, May 25, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Peachtree Corners and Jason Getz)
Sister Hazel performs at the Peachtree Corners Town Green Friday, May 25, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Peachtree Corners and Jason Getz)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Gwinnett County | 42 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The International Economic Development Council has awarded Peachtree Corners a gold award for its Town Center project in the category of Public-Private Partnerships.

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders.

A 10-year bond helped purchase the land at the corner of Peachtree Parkway and Medlock Bridge Road for the 21-acre Town Center, creating a city center. The Town Center consists of 18,570 square feet of retail space, 51,000 square feet of restaurant space, a dinner theater, 74 townhomes, and a 2-acre Town Green.

Construction, design and engineering at the Town Center helped provide more than 210 temporary jobs. Another 528 permanent jobs have been created between retail businesses and restaurants, with $16.4 million in expected annual sales and $1.3 million in anticipated annual sales tax revenue. The city invested $19 million of the total $80 million project.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.