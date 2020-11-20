Peachtree Corners recognized for excellence in economic development

The International Economic Development Council has awarded Peachtree Corners a gold award for its Town Center project in the category of Public-Private Partnerships.
IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders.
A 10-year bond helped purchase the land at the corner of Peachtree Parkway and Medlock Bridge Road for the 21-acre Town Center, creating a city center. The Town Center consists of 18,570 square feet of retail space, 51,000 square feet of restaurant space, a dinner theater, 74 townhomes, and a 2-acre Town Green.
Construction, design and engineering at the Town Center helped provide more than 210 temporary jobs. Another 528 permanent jobs have been created between retail businesses and restaurants, with $16.4 million in expected annual sales and $1.3 million in anticipated annual sales tax revenue. The city invested $19 million of the total $80 million project.