Peachtree Corners recognized for excellence in economic development

A 10-year bond helped purchase the land at the corner of Peachtree Parkway and Medlock Bridge Road for the 21-acre Town Center, creating a city center. The Town Center consists of 18,570 square feet of retail space, 51,000 square feet of restaurant space, a dinner theater, 74 townhomes, and a 2-acre Town Green.