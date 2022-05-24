Peachtree Corners partners with Israeli startup for network solutions

According to information provided by the city, this partnership provides connected infrastructure network solutions via fiber that allow Peachtree Corners’ smart city technology to communicate with minimal digging, saving the city and residents time and money.

“Working with ACiiST to demonstrate their technologies at Curiosity Lab is another great example of how international companies are showing great interest in the most unique real-world smart city ecosystem in the country,” provided Brandon Branham, Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and CTO.