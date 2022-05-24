BreakingNews
Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead
Peachtree Corners partners with Israeli startup for network solutions

Peachtree Corners recently partnered with Israeli startup ACiiST, a manufacturer of SD-LAN network solutions designed for connecting outdoor cameras and sensors. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners recently partnered with Israeli startup ACiiST, a manufacturer of SD-LAN network solutions designed for connecting outdoor cameras and sensors.

According to information provided by the city, this partnership provides connected infrastructure network solutions via fiber that allow Peachtree Corners’ smart city technology to communicate with minimal digging, saving the city and residents time and money.

“Working with ACiiST to demonstrate their technologies at Curiosity Lab is another great example of how international companies are showing great interest in the most unique real-world smart city ecosystem in the country,” provided Brandon Branham, Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and CTO.

ACiiST’s network solutions allow Peachtree Corners to have a more secure smart city environment and make informed decisions based on data that can be used for things like traffic management. This solution also makes it easier for devices such as cameras, radar sensors, digital signs, V2I access points and more, to be installed, supporting Peachtree Corners’ Curiosity Lab.

