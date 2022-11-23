BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect
Peachtree Corners okays new tire recycling business

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

Atlanta Chemical and Solvent was recently given a special use permit to operate a new tire recycling facility at 1 Alchemy Place just west of Buford Highway in Peachtree Corners. The facility plans to recycle scrap tires into products like rubber mulch and crumb rubber that is used to make products like floor mats.

The city council approved the request with six conditions including all tire deconstruction, chopping and shredding must take place indoors. City engineers anticipate stormwater runoff along Alchemy Place near Bankers Industrial Drive will be improved.

A double row of evergreen trees will be planted along the southeastern property line to screen along Buford Highway. The city also requires the business to provide a compliance status report to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

