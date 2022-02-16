Peachtree Corners makes plans to slow drivers on Town Center Drive

The city has received numerous complaints of drivers traveling with excessive speeds through Town Center. Combined with cut-through traffic from Peachtree Parkway, the area is well-traveled by automobiles despite very busy foot traffic.

Specifically, the city plans to create a raised crosswalk or speed table, at the existing crosswalk between Sprouts and the townhomes on Town Center Drive to slow drivers. Signage will be added to alert motorists to the raised crosswalk.