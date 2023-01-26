Peachtree Corners launches connect camera registration

The city of Peachtree Corners is launching a program that will allow residents to register the location of their private home security cameras for use by law enforcement.
The city is partnering on the program with the public safety company Fusus. The program is called Connect Peachtree Corners, and will allow the creation of a city-wide camera map.
“As a city government, we take the issue of public safety very seriously,” City Manager Brian Johnson said. “This partnership and associated camera registry program will allow us to support law enforcement with a new technology tool, and will lead to increased public safety throughout the City.”
As the partnership continues, additional offerings by Fusus will enable increased business participation, according to the city.
