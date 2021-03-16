Peachtree Corners history book becomes available

Author and Atlanta-native, Carole Townsend takes readers on a journey from the days when the Creek Indians lived in the area to today’s transformation into Technology Park.

“What an honor it was for me to be invited to trace Peachtree Corners’ history back to the days of Native American inhabitation, said Townsend. “For a city as progressive as this one is, to honor its history as it has with this unique book, is truly remarkable.”