Peachtree Corners history book becomes available

Peachtree Corners has announced that the city’s history has been captured in the community’s first history book titled “Peachtree Corners, the History of an Innovative and Remarkable City 1777-2020.” The 230-page coffee table-style book, with numerous historical photographs, is expected to be released soon.
Author and Atlanta-native, Carole Townsend takes readers on a journey from the days when the Creek Indians lived in the area to today’s transformation into Technology Park.
“What an honor it was for me to be invited to trace Peachtree Corners’ history back to the days of Native American inhabitation, said Townsend. “For a city as progressive as this one is, to honor its history as it has with this unique book, is truly remarkable.”
The book will be available through Peachtree Corners’ website: www.peachtreecornersga.gov.