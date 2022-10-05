Peachtree Corners greening up with high-tech

Peachtree Corners claims to be “the first place in the United States to receive an innovative and high-tech structure intended to cool down urban areas by greening them up.” The modular, vegetation-covered formation, corolle (which means petal of a flower), is the creation of French technology company Urban Canopee.
Peachtree Corners’ Town Center is also now home to a Mini Corolle, or Mini Canopee. This steel-covered fiberglass structure includes a mesh cylindrical, upward-and-outward-spreading canopy overlaid with climbing plants. When the plants mature, the Mini Canopee, equipped with its own irrigation system, will provide 215 square feet of shade to help create a cool place and provide additional biodiversity in Town Center.
Details about the latest innovative company joining the city’s Curiosity Lab: www.tinyurl.com/PTC-UrbanCanpoee.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com