Peachtree Corners extends public mask requirement

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Peachtree Corners City Council has voted unanimously to extend the city’s requirement for the use of masks or face coverings in public for an additional 60 days.

The ordinance is enforced when the prevalence of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett over the previous 14 days is equal to or greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Facial coverings or masks are not required in personal vehicles or residential homes, when a person is alone in enclosed spaces or only with other household members, outside when social distancing is possible, or while drinking or eating. Individuals with a bona fide religious objection, or those with guidance from a licensed healthcare provider that wearing a mask might aggravate an existing health condition are also exempt.

Businesses that do now want to require masks must post a clearly legible sign stating: “This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.”

The extended ordinance will end June 22 unless further extended.

