Peachtree Corners encouraging residents to register home security cameras

Rialto adds screen, modern projectors to better accommodate film screenings
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners and Fusus have launched a new public safety opportunity for residents called Connect Peachtree Corners. The tool allows residents to register their private home security cameras.

Camera registration is completely optional and does not provide access to the camera to anyone. The camera registration simply allows for a city-wide camera map. If a crime occurs, law enforcement will be able to reference the map and contact a homeowner to request access to relevant footage.

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Fusus is known in the law enforcement and public safety sphere for its leading-edge solutions, in use by cities and agencies nationwide including the Atlanta Police Department.

Learn more and register security cameras at Connect Peachtree Corners Residential Camera Registry.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
