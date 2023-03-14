Peachtree Corners encouraging residents to register home security cameras

Camera registration is completely optional and does not provide access to the camera to anyone. The camera registration simply allows for a city-wide camera map. If a crime occurs, law enforcement will be able to reference the map and contact a homeowner to request access to relevant footage.

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Fusus is known in the law enforcement and public safety sphere for its leading-edge solutions, in use by cities and agencies nationwide including the Atlanta Police Department.