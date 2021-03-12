Peachtree Corners creates micromobility device permit program

Last year, Peachtree Corners was host to an e-scooter test program that has just ended. The results of the program have led to the city creating the opportunity for additional pilot programs for shared micromobility devices.
According to the ordinance, “Shared micromobility device means any dockless wheeled device, whether it be human-powered, electric, or otherwise motorized, that permits an individual to move or be moved freely, including but not limited to bicycles, scooters, and skateboards” and is available on-demand using smartphones or other technology, to be used as a shared transportation resource between multiple users, for short trips.
The new ordinance allows Peachtree Corners to authorize a pilot shared micromobility device permit program and prohibit shared micromobility device operators from deploying devices without a permit. This pilot program opportunity will end March 31, 2022.