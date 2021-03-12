Peachtree Corners creates micromobility device permit program

According to the ordinance, “Shared micromobility device means any dockless wheeled device, whether it be human-powered, electric, or otherwise motorized, that permits an individual to move or be moved freely, including but not limited to bicycles, scooters, and skateboards” and is available on-demand using smartphones or other technology, to be used as a shared transportation resource between multiple users, for short trips.

The new ordinance allows Peachtree Corners to authorize a pilot shared micromobility device permit program and prohibit shared micromobility device operators from deploying devices without a permit. This pilot program opportunity will end March 31, 2022.