Peachtree Corners considering request for new gas station

This corner of the intersection has never been developed and is adjacent to a townhome community. The proposed 5 dual-sided fuel pump gas station and 4,000-square-foot convenience store would include an additional 1,000-square-foot retail storefront. The applicant is requesting several buffer reductions to accommodate the proposed buildings and retaining wall. While there is some space to shift the building and fuel pumps forward toward Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, this would impede the circulation of fuel tanker trucks on the site.

The city feels the buffer reduction and setback variance could be justified, but after hearing from numerous nearby property owners the planning commission feels the property has other development options available within the current zoning which would not require the rear buffer reduction adjacent to the townhomes and have recommended denial of the application.