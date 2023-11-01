Peachtree Corners clamps down on noisy landscape tools

The new guidelines restrict noise generating, motorized landscape maintenance devices within any residential area or within 300 feet of any residential area between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays, weekends and holidays.

Previously landscaping devices were not allowed from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends and holidays.