Peachtree Corners clamps down on noisy landscape tools

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently and unanimously approved a change to city code section related to the hours for operation or use of motorized landscape maintenance devices.

The new guidelines restrict noise generating, motorized landscape maintenance devices within any residential area or within 300 feet of any residential area between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays, weekends and holidays.

Previously landscaping devices were not allowed from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends and holidays.

