Peachtree Corners approves zoning for new condo/townhome community

Following a second public hearing, the Peachtree Corners city council voted to approve zoning changes to allow for a new condominium-townhome community at 3700 Medlock Bridge Road.
Approval came with conditions including the site can have no more than 40 condominium units. The development will have one access point on Medlock Bridge Road, a minimum of 59 parking spaces for residents and at least 11 shared parking spaces. Front building elevations will be at least 50% brick or stone, front and side building elevations will have brick or stone from the ground to first floor level, and side elevations will have no more than 40% siding. Final building elevations will be approved by the city’s planning commission.