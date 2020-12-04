Peachtree Corners approves zoning for new condo/townhome community

Approval came with conditions including the site can have no more than 40 condominium units. The development will have one access point on Medlock Bridge Road, a minimum of 59 parking spaces for residents and at least 11 shared parking spaces. Front building elevations will be at least 50% brick or stone, front and side building elevations will have brick or stone from the ground to first floor level, and side elevations will have no more than 40% siding. Final building elevations will be approved by the city’s planning commission.