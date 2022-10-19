Peachtree Corners approves private wine establishment

Wine collectors will soon have a new option for storing their vino. The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved a special use permit for a private wine establishment at 110 Technology Parkway, Suite 100.
The concept not only provides storage options for individual collectors, but will provide seating, flat screen TVs, a conference room, stemware and areas to congregate and socialize with fellow clients. Wine expertise will be provided by certified and accomplished sommeliers.
According to the applicants, Cellar Fine Wine Services will provide a convenient and comfortable place where clients can enjoy wines from their private collection with friends, family and fellow collectors as well as a secure location to grow and age their collection.
Approval came with six conditions including restrictions on the building layout, all alcohol licensing will be obtained and no more than 20% of the area will be dedicated to any retail sales.
