ajc logo
X

Peachtree Corners approves private wine establishment

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Wine collectors will soon have a new option for storing their vino. The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved a special use permit for a private wine establishment at 110 Technology Parkway, Suite 100.

The concept not only provides storage options for individual collectors, but will provide seating, flat screen TVs, a conference room, stemware and areas to congregate and socialize with fellow clients. Wine expertise will be provided by certified and accomplished sommeliers.

According to the applicants, Cellar Fine Wine Services will provide a convenient and comfortable place where clients can enjoy wines from their private collection with friends, family and fellow collectors as well as a secure location to grow and age their collection.

Approval came with six conditions including restrictions on the building layout, all alcohol licensing will be obtained and no more than 20% of the area will be dedicated to any retail sales.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Hispanic voters favor Herschel Walker, split on Kemp, Abrams in poll1h ago

Credit: Hatched

OPINION: Egg of an idea hopes to improve experience of online dating
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: South Fulton fire crews battle large house fire; multiple hospitalized
50m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
2h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: CUSTOM

Gwinnett teens helping hungry families through urban farming
15h ago
Proposal for 20 townhomes in Suwanee changes to 7 homes
15h ago
Sugar Hill needs input on parks and rec study
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
15h ago
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top