Peachtree Corners approves private wine establishment

The concept not only provides storage options for individual collectors, but will provide seating, flat screen TVs, a conference room, stemware and areas to congregate and socialize with fellow clients. Wine expertise will be provided by certified and accomplished sommeliers.

According to the applicants, Cellar Fine Wine Services will provide a convenient and comfortable place where clients can enjoy wines from their private collection with friends, family and fellow collectors as well as a secure location to grow and age their collection.