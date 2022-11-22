ajc logo
X

Peachtree Corners approves new oil change business on Jimmy Carter

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved Costa Oil to operate a new oil change business at 7050 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

The special use permit will allow for construction of a small 550-square-foot building next to a current emissions inspection station in front of the existing shopping center.

Approval came with six conditions including architectural guidelines and specifics about traffic flow and parking.

The city anticipates the parking lot adjacent to the oil change and emissions testing business will be changed to provide queueing space and landscape islands. New parking lot markings will be placed to make it clear how to enter these businesses.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock12h ago

Credit: AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show
3h ago

State misses food assistance payments to countless Georgians
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
3h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Graham testifies before Fulton grand jury after long legal battle
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Lawrenceville initiated Gwinnett’s first mental health co-responder program
Lawrenceville selects new police chief after months-long search
New kid-designed playground unveiled at Lawrenceville YMCA
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Photos: Memorials and tributes held for Speaker David Ralston
5h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Light shows illuminate the holiday season
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top