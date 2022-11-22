Peachtree Corners approves new oil change business on Jimmy Carter

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved Costa Oil to operate a new oil change business at 7050 Jimmy Carter Blvd.
The special use permit will allow for construction of a small 550-square-foot building next to a current emissions inspection station in front of the existing shopping center.
Approval came with six conditions including architectural guidelines and specifics about traffic flow and parking.
The city anticipates the parking lot adjacent to the oil change and emissions testing business will be changed to provide queueing space and landscape islands. New parking lot markings will be placed to make it clear how to enter these businesses.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest