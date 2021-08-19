Peachtree Corners approves $150,000 in matching funds for shuttle program

This will extend the autonomous vehicle test program, which began in Peachtree Corners during fall 2019 as one of several innovative programs underway in the city’s Curiosity Lab. This 2.0 version of the program will test increased shuttle speeds taking the original shuttle’s 11 miles per hour to between 16 to 20/miles per hour. The test will also work to improve “machine learning” capabilities to create a smoother ride, with fewer jerky movements and improved navigation.

This multi-modal transportation option will once again be open to the public when it launches around Aug. 30.