Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Peachtree Corners approves $1.1 million contract for Corners Connector Riverlands Trail

The Corners Connector Riverlands Trail, is part of the Chattahoochee Riverlands project and includes a trail along the Chattahoochee River from Newnan to the Buford Dam. (Courtesy Bruce Bates via Facebook for Jones Bridge Park)
caption arrowCaption
The Corners Connector Riverlands Trail, is part of the Chattahoochee Riverlands project and includes a trail along the Chattahoochee River from Newnan to the Buford Dam. (Courtesy Bruce Bates via Facebook for Jones Bridge Park)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Peachtree Corners City Council has approved a $1,123,585 contract for construction of the Corners Connector Riverlands Trail.

This East Jones Bridge Multi-Use Trail, which will now be known as the Corners Connector Riverlands Trail, is part of the Chattahoochee Riverlands project. This project includes a trail or path along the Chattahoochee River from Newnan to the Buford Dam.

The city received three bids for the project with the contract going to Peach State Construction Company, the lowest and most responsive bidder.

The city appropriated funds for design and construction of this project in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Duluth signs agreement with Friendship Baptist Church to demolish building
1h ago
Duluth rezones 16 acres for mixed-used on North Berkeley Lake Road
18h ago
Partnership Gwinnett accepting nominations for Movers & Makers Awards
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top