Peachtree Corners approves $1.1 million contract for Corners Connector Riverlands Trail

The Peachtree Corners City Council has approved a $1,123,585 contract for construction of the Corners Connector Riverlands Trail.
This East Jones Bridge Multi-Use Trail, which will now be known as the Corners Connector Riverlands Trail, is part of the Chattahoochee Riverlands project. This project includes a trail or path along the Chattahoochee River from Newnan to the Buford Dam.
The city received three bids for the project with the contract going to Peach State Construction Company, the lowest and most responsive bidder.
The city appropriated funds for design and construction of this project in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.
About the Author
Editors' Picks