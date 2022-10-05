Peachtree Corners’ actions save residents 15% on flood insurance

The improved rating means residents will see a 15% discount on their flood insurance premiums. This 15% discount will be 5% more than the prior discount they received for the previous Class 8 rating.

In a letter to the city, FEMA noted, “The floodplain management activities implemented by your community qualify it for a 15 percent discount on flood insurance premiums for most NFIP policies issued or renewed on or after April 1, 2023. This savings is a tangible result of the flood mitigation activities your community implements to protect lives and reduce property damage.”