Peachtree Corners’ actions save residents 15% on flood insurance

Peachtree Corners recently received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the city has received an increase to Class 7 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program - Community Rating System.
The improved rating means residents will see a 15% discount on their flood insurance premiums. This 15% discount will be 5% more than the prior discount they received for the previous Class 8 rating.
In a letter to the city, FEMA noted, “The floodplain management activities implemented by your community qualify it for a 15 percent discount on flood insurance premiums for most NFIP policies issued or renewed on or after April 1, 2023. This savings is a tangible result of the flood mitigation activities your community implements to protect lives and reduce property damage.”
The voluntary incentive CRS program recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the NFIP.
