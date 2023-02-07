X
Partnership Gwinnett honors STAR students, teachers

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

Partnership Gwinnett recently honored the brightest “STAR”s in the county at the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition reception. More than 200 students, teachers and guests attended the annual event touting the highest achieving seniors and their most academically influential teachers.

“Gwinnett County boasts some of the best schools in the nation,” said Partnership Gwinnett Economic Development Vice President Andrew Carnes in a statement. “We are proud to celebrate and congratulate these talented students who represent our future workforce and the teachers who have made a difference in their lives.”

The presentation recognized 76 recipients from 32 schools, including Buford City Schools, Gwinnett County Public Schools, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Hebron Christian Academy, Killian Hill Christian School, Notre Dame Academy, Providence Christian Academy, Sugar Hill Christian Academy and Wesleyan School.

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators also announced the system winners who will compete for regional honors, Erin Lim and Brent Leitsch from Buford High School and Aditi Venkatesh and Katie Massey from North Gwinnett High School. Region winners will then compete for state honors.

View student and teacher names at www.partnershipgwinnett.com/star-reception-2023/.

