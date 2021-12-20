Partnership Gwinnett accepting nominations for Movers & Makers Awards

Partnership Gwinnett is accepting nominations now through March 14 for The Movers & Makers Awards. Winners will be announced 8 to 10 a.m. April 21 at Crowne Plaza 6050 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Norcross.
The Movers & Makers awards recognize exceptional Gwinnett-based manufacturers and supply chain companies.
Award categories include one Corporate Citizen Award, three Manufacturer of the Year Awards (based on number of employees), two Supply Chain Pioneer Awards, and one Most Valuable Provider Award.
To be eligible for an award, companies must be doing business in Gwinnett County.
Nominate a Mover & Maker at www.tinyurl.com/PG2022moversandmakers.
